Sound Journey

(Written by Kiran Shelke)

Mumbai-based DJ Chandrashekar Kunder aka Major C is often described as someone who was already spinning the most popular tunes at the coolest decks when most others were exchanging music on cassettes. He joined the profession in the 1990s, churning instrumental music and hip-hop, inspired by artistes such as Africa Bambata, Wu tang Clan, Tribe Called Quest Nas, 2pac and Biggy. “I have been working hard and following my passion. Success automatically followed. Initially, I got interested in instrumental music because I used to see my friends breakdancing, which I found very interesting,” says Major C.

Talking about hip-hop and his experience of working on the music of Gully Boy, Major C says, “Rap means rhythm and poetry. It’s a culture, not a genre. Gully Boy was made to showcase the hidden talent in the Mumbai rap scene and I have succeeded in doing that as the film does justice to the Mumbai and Indian rap scene. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance as MC Sher is fantastic.”

Over the years, Major C has performed on the national and international stage. He recently played at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England with his hip-hop act Bombay Basement along with Levin Mendes (drums), Ruel Barretto (bass) and Bob Omulo aka MC Bobkat (rapper), becoming the first Indian team to perform at the coveted music festival. He has previously performed at the illustrious music festival along with the likes of Coldplay, Adele, LCD, Congo Natty and Protoje. He has also shared the stage “with the original gangsta daddy of hip-hop”, Snoop Dogg. In India, he has performed at festivals such as Goa Sunsplash, NH7 Weekender and Supersonic.

Credited with giving music for films such as Quick Gun Murugan (2009), Bodyguard (2011) and now Gully Boy, he says, “I like to work with Bollywood since music has no barriers. Someone once told me that’s where the money is. But I will never stop performing live — that’s my real passion.”