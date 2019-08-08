Song For the Valley

In response to the government’s decision to render Article 370 ineffective, noted Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna (pictured) put out a video on Wednesday. Created on his phone, he is heard reciting Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali’s, Postcard from Kashmir while in the background voice recordings of messages such as ‘this number is not reachable’ among others, can be heard.

“I was feeling terribly gutted over the last two days. Something very fundamental about the beauty of this country seemed taken away. It is very worrying that there is the normalisation of undemocratic acts and everybody seems to forget that there are human beings living in Kashmir. How do they feel, what identities do they have, where do they belong, who is answering these questions? This seems to be completely lost in the screaming and shouting about land and development. The chest-beating and the gloating almost feels like some war is being won,” said Krishna in a phone conversation from Chennai. He added that it was necessary to respond.

“Nothing will change drastically tomorrow morning, but whoever will hear it will hear it. If people are moved and they think for a moment, that’s movement enough,” says Krishna. The recitation of the poem is followed by Sahir Ludhianvi’s popular prayer Allah tero naam (Hum Dono,1961).