Meet Sonakshi Sinha, the self-taught artist who is ‘consciously seeking patterns, colours’

Art is a form of creativity and expression, something Sonakshi Sinha enjoy immersing herself in. Amid the lockdown too, the actor was seen enjoying sketching, and looks like her love for the same has only increased.

Recently, the Dabbang star shared her latest sketch and we are thoroughly impressed!

Take a look.

On her art page, House of Creativity, Sonakshi can be seen sketching a figure. The caption mentions how Sonakshi is a self-taught artist who started her stint with sketching very early on and gradually veered into the world of art. It further shares that her fascination encompasses “figures, faces and in particular, the eyes.”

“As an artist, she is inspired by everything she sees, consciously seeking patterns, colours and combinations in the ordinary. Her artistic quest is bringing them to vibrancy and life on the canvas,” the page reads. In the video, she is seen beginning sketching a Buddha face.

The post received appreciation from fans and followers with several commenting, “beautiful’ and ‘talent’, and wow!

It was re-posted by Sonakshi.

On the page, some of her works are priced in the range of Rs 23,000 to Rs 3,50,000.

Last year, the 34-year-old launch the art platform with her brothers Luv and Kush on the occasion of their parents’ wedding anniversary.

