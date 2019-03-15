Social and environmental issues find an artistic voice at the Lodhi Art Festival 2019

After giving New Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area a colourful makeover and turning it into India’s first open public art district, St+art India Foundation is back with the 15th edition of Street-art festival (its 4th edition in Delhi), called ‘Urban Art Festival’ this time. The festival this year highlights pertinent issues like women empowerment, climate change, waste and upcycling among others, in an artistic way.

Advertising

St+art Delhi 2019 includes an expansion of the Lodhi Art District project, F(r)iction at KONA, and, a there is a special focus on increasing community participation in Lodhi Colony and its surrounding areas. Visitors are encouraged to participate in artist-led workshops and curated tours for children, adults and the differently-abled, in order to champion accessibility.

“The Lodhi Art Festival this year has been a celebration and consolidation of our work in Lodhi Colony in the past four years. This year we have not only celebrated navigable streets of Lodhi Colony, which have lent the perfect canvas, but also the community. The murals are a reflection of the artist’s interactions with the streets of Delhi, it’s people, the cross-pollination of local and global contexts and the presentation of these stories on these wall by prolific International and Indian artists”, Akshat Nauriyal, co-founder and content director, St+art India Foundation.

Over the years, St+art has transformed the walls between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market into a public art gallery with support from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Swachh Bharat mission. It is envisioned to be the only locality with 50 wall murals within a 5 km radius.

Advertising

Here are the wall make-over from the festival, which features 30 artists this year:

Sajid Wajid Sheikh’s work is an ode to femininity.

Sameer Kulavoor’s mural explores the effects selfie culture has on the human psyche.

Aravani Art Project, an artist collective brings the transgender community to the fore through public art.

To mark Women’s Day, artist NeSpoon created a mural inspired by the sewing traditions.

Bold, bright and beautiful: This artwork is all about vibrancy, freshness, and character.

An artwork projecting environmental concerns.

Vibrant lettering by artist Bond Truluv adorns one of the facades in the locality.

An Austrian artist painted a deep observation of the cityscape and rural areas in India.

The mural reflects how language reinforces our sense of belonging.

The work embodies the spirit of a free bird.

Metaphysical and surreal; the artwork induces the viewer to imagine and create their own stories.

The artwork depicts discovery of India – balance in mind and in spirit.