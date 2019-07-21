Snap shots: Flavours Repast

A book explores the how, why and where of food. “Culinary tradition is not always based on fact. Sometimes it is based on history, on habits that come out of a time when kitchens were fuelled by charcoal,” said American television personality Alton Brown, and Chandigarh-based author and poet Lily Swarn’s latest book, History on My Plate stands testament to the same. A tale of gastronomy and its rich times gone by, the book was launched this week at the Chandigarh Press Club. History on My Plate, promises to be an absorbing book about Swarn’s insatiable urge to find out the “how”, “why” and “where” of food. It is an attempt to help us savour not just the food but its history. “It is the result of my innate inquisitiveness which is not far from being a Nosy Parker. Extensive research and innumerable walks through the ancient lanes led me to write these chapters for History on My Plate,” said Lily, who writes in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Machines, Music

Imagine rigorous typing, numerous algorithms and continuous coding. Now imagine loud beats, electronic music and crazy dance moves. On one side of the spectrum we have a description that aligns to a day in the life of a programmer, whereas on the other hand, we have something similar to a musical event. Mix the two and you get Algorave — a form of live music generated by algorithms. To witness and hear the wonders that can be created through coding, TIFA working studios hosted Algorave on July 20. The artistes who participated in the event include Raia, substance_D, Khoparzi, Tig3rbabu, and sba0h0r0. Musicians played live through their codes. Essentially, most electronic music runs on a machine coded with an algorithm. But not only to these the Algorave artistes have to type the codes on the fly, they also have to ensure the crowd is enjoying the tunes they create. The performers took the involvement of technology in music to a whole new level.

(Written by Ashtha Pandey)