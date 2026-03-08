‘When girls see what’s possible, they dream bigger’: Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman cricketer to get her own Barbie doll

Indian sportsperson Smriti Mandhana has been honoured with a Barbie doll of her own, making history as the first woman cricketer to receive this tribute.

“Still processing this moment… Seeing a one-of-a-kind @Barbie doll inspired by my journey is something I never imagined growing up. Cricket has given me so much, and if my story helps even one girl believe she belongs on the field, that means everything,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, further adding: “Honored to be part of Barbie’s Dream Team alongside incredible women from around the world who are breaking barriers in their own fields. When girls see what’s possible, they dream bigger.”