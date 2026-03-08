‘When girls see what’s possible, they dream bigger’: Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman cricketer to get her own Barbie doll

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Indian sportsperson Smriti Mandhana has been honoured with a Barbie doll of her own, making history as the first woman cricketer to receive this tribute.
“Still processing this moment… Seeing a one-of-a-kind @Barbie doll inspired by my journey is something I never imagined growing up. Cricket has given me so much, and if my story helps even one girl believe she belongs on the field, that means everything,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, further adding: “Honored to be part of Barbie’s Dream Team alongside incredible women from around the world who are breaking barriers in their own fields. When girls see what’s possible, they dream bigger.”
This is not the first time Barbie has spotlighted Indian representation on a global scale. The year before last, Anita Dongre and Mattel came together to unveil a Diwali-inspired Barbie, dressed in a traditional Rajasthani ensemble. With a blue sleeveless coatee and a moonlight bloom lehenga featuring intricate floral motifs, the design felt true to Dongre’s signature style. The design incorporated elements of Pichwai, a traditional Indian art form known for its intricate floral patterns.
“Designing the Barbie Diwali doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience. This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride. I’m honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage,” the designer wrote on her Instagram, announcing the doll’s launch.
Diwali Barbie’s accessories included chandbali earrings, bangles, a bindi, and stilettos. Her hair was styled with a middle part and a ponytail.
The very first Indian Barbie doll was inspired by Deepica Mutyala, founder and CEO of Live Tinted, a company that put brown skin makeup on the global map. Launched in 2022, Mutyala became the muse for the collaboration between Live Tinted and Barbie Style (Mattel).
“Her skin is TINTED, her eyes big, and brows bold. She wears her jhumkas & bangles proud with her power suit. She is ready to take on the world. Her identity is hers,” Mutyala took to Instagram to introduce the doll to the world.