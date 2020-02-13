Pune: Sixth edition of Sindhu Mahotsav to start February 14

Bharatanatyam and Kathak performances will be part of the festival Bharatanatyam and Kathak performances will be part of the festival

The 6th edition of Sindhu Mahotsav, a festival that aims to showcase classical forms of dance, will be held in the city on February 14 and 15.

Organised by Vaibhav Arekar and Sushant Jadhav of the Sankhya Dance Company, in association with Poonam Gokhale’s Mudra Centre of Performing Arts, the festival will premiere a critically-acclaimed ensemble work of Bharatanatyam called ‘Nibandhana’, which will be performed by the group ‘Margam’.

A traditional ‘Bharatanatyam Margam’ by Shijit Nambiar and Parvathy Menon and ‘Vismay’, an ensemble Kathak production by Maulik Shah and Ishira Parikh and the Anarth Dance troupe, will also be part of the festival.

While the first day will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud, performances will be held at Sakal Lalit Kalaghar, Gultekdi, on the concluding day. “The name of the festival is Sindhu, as it is the ancient river which still flows till date. Similarly, our traditions and culture flow in the form of classical dance forms,” said Arekar.

Nibandhana paints the canvas of space using multiple bodies, and is an artistic journey of attaining unison, while Vismay is about revealing secrets that dance holds, said organisers. “Margam is one full course, wherein dances are performed in a traditional order, and has its own repertoire. It is generally performed solo, but this time we wanted to make it a group performance, keeping the same energy, the same context and not just multiplying dancers,” he said.

