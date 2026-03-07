‘Don’t take Instagram success too seriously’: Hariharan on why originality matters more than instant fame

Some singers perform songs, and then some voices inhabit them. For over five decades, Hariharan has belonged firmly to the latter.

From Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara to Tu Hi Re and Ay Hairathe, he has recorded over 15,000 songs, earning a reputation for remarkable versatility.

His voice has travelled across genres and generations, yet when asked what feels most like home, the Padma Shri awardee doesn’t hesitate. The language of the ghazal is where my original voice and style find their foothold.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the legendary singer reflects on staying a student, collaborating with his son Akshay, and why originality matters more than instant fame.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: With about five decades in music, what’s the one song that best captures your journey’s highs and heart?

Hariharan: It is difficult to pick just one, because every song is a time capsule of that moment in my life. But if I must choose, it is the one that allows for pure imagination, where the melody has enough space for me to breathe and explore. My new track, Chala Gaya, from Jaan Meri, is very close to my heart at the moment because it captures the soul of raag yaman within a tight yet varied soundscape.

Q: You’ve mastered hits in multiple languages—which language feels like home for your voice, and why?

Hariharan: I don’t believe in boundaries; a singer must be like a sponge, absorbing the energy of every language. While I have sung in over 10 languages, the language of the ghazal feels most like home. Whether the words are Urdu or Hindi, it is the genre that allows for maximum roohdari. That is where my original voice and style really find their foothold.

Q: In a high-pressure career, what unconventional daily ritual fuels your creativity and vocal stamina?

Hariharan: It is very simple, man! Staying a student. I don’t carry the baggage of my 50-year career into the morning. My ritual is the riyaz I do every day; it’s that repetition that eventually leads to spontaneity. I get up, I sing, and I keep the hidden child in me alive by looking for something new in a raga I’ve sung a thousand times.

Q: Tell us about the studio sessions with Akshay—what’s the most memorable father-son moment?

Hariharan: Working with Akshay as the music producer was like two friends sitting on a ladder, sharing a vision. There was no father-son hierarchy; we were just two musicians obsessed with making the sound tight. When a composition finally clicked, that was the true emotional core. The entire album’s journey is a special moment in itself.

Q: What’s one cherished old-school element from early sessions that you’d revive to add soul to modern digital sessions?

Hariharan: I would revive the dream. Earlier, we had the luxury of time to let the music breathe. Today, everything is fast and instant. I’d bring back that thehraav, where the poetry truly decides the tune, rather than letting the machine decide the sur. Technology should be the tool, not the master.

Q: Beyond the studio, what’s a simple joy—like a family recipe or a quiet evening drive—that recharges your musical soul?

Hariharan: I love the aroma of life. Just like a good meal, music needs the right ingredients. A quiet evening, perhaps reflecting on the day without any baggage, is what recharges me. It is about going inward to get the best out of yourself.

Q: For budding singers inspired by you, what’s one lesson you’ve had to unlearn from your journey to unlock true vocal freedom?

Ghazal and playback singer Hariharan feels his collaboration with A.R. Rahman has resulted in several chart-busters. (File) Ghazal and playback singer Hariharan feels his collaboration with A.R. Rahman has resulted in several chart-busters. (File)

Hariharan: Unlearn the habit of imitation. Don’t try to be the next someone; stay adamant about your original voice. Also, don’t take Instagram success too seriously. You cannot become an instantaneous success; you have to live the life of a musician, which means loving the process more than the fame.

Q: Looking ahead, what’s your next dream project—a fusion album, a global tour, or a mentorship gig?

Hariharan: My dream is always the next imagination. Right now, my focus is on taking Jaan Meri to the world and showing people that the ghazal is very much alive and contemporary. I want to continue this journey, exploring new soundscapes while keeping the soul, the roohdari, intact. As long as the music is soulful, I am ready for the next stepping stone. There are many surprises ahead.