Singer Grimes sells digital art collection for $5.8 million in just 20 minutes

Singer Grimes launched and, within minutes, sold her digital art collection titled ‘WarNymph’ on February 28 for $5.8 million (Rs 424,891,760). The 10 artworks on the block were auctioned off within 20 minutes, reported Yahoo News.

On Twitter, Grimes announced the sale of her crypto art via non-fungible tokens or NFTs on the Nifty Gateway platform. NFTs, which operate as a unique type of digital asset or token, have contributed to the crypto-art market which is valued at over $100 million, as per the report.

NFT drop in 20 mins 🧚🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LChtcudm1O — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) February 28, 2021

Among the pieces sold, was an image of a baby guarding Mars which traded at $300,000 in under 10 minutes and has been relisted as ‘Newborn 2’ for $2.5 million, the report added.

People online have speculated that the baby depicted in the collection is actually a representation of Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s baby, though Grimes described the baby in the artwork as “the Goddess of Neo-Genesis”.

Grimes took to Twitter to share her artworks.

The collection was a collaboration with the singer’s brother, Mac Boucher, who has worked with her on past projects as well.

The artwork includes images of a baby with wings in space, and some pieces are set to new music from Grimes. The piece “Earth” features the unreleased song “Ærythe”. The piece “Mars” has the “Mars Theme”, and “Death of the Old” contains a demo of “Anhedonia”.

Grimes sold her last art piece, “Death of the Old,” on Monday for nearly $400,000.

The singer plans to give a portion of the proceeds to Carbon 180, a nonprofit organisation focused on reducing carbon emissions. Her boyfriend, Musk, whose company SpaceX plans to get humans to Mars, has been outspoken about reducing emissions; in February, he revealed details about a $100 million carbon-capture competition he said he’d fund.

