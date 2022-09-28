What is the significance of ‘Bombe Habba’, the festival of dolls that is celebrated in Karnataka?

The festival of Navratri is celebrated predominantly by the Hindu community in India and all over the world, but in different styles.

While Garba and Dandiya are famous dance forms in Gujarat that are performed by revellers on all nine nights, the Bengali community participates in Durga Puja festivities in the last four days of the festival, wherein there is a lot of fasting and feasting, dhunuchi dance and other cultural programmes.

In the southern part of the country, there is a different kind of festive feel and extravaganza during Navratri, and it involves dolls and deities — the more the merrier.

Indianexpress.com had previously reported about ‘Bommai Golu’ or the ‘Navratri Golu‘, which is a decorated display of dolls and figurines, said to be an integral part of the festivities in South Indian households.

In Tamil, ‘Bommai Golu’ or ‘Kolu’ means ‘divine presence’; in Telugu, ‘Bommala Koluvu’ refers to ‘court of toys’; and in Kannada, ‘Bombe Habba’ means the ‘doll festival’. (Express photo by Jithendra M) In Tamil, ‘Bommai Golu’ or ‘Kolu’ means ‘divine presence’; in Telugu, ‘Bommala Koluvu’ refers to ‘court of toys’; and in Kannada, ‘Bombe Habba’ means the ‘doll festival’. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

In the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, the festival includes placing dolls of a multitude of gods, goddesses, animals, men, and children on a step-like setup. In Tamil, ‘Bommai Golu’ or ‘Kolu’ means ‘divine presence’; in Telugu, ‘Bommala Koluvu’ refers to ‘court of toys’; and in Kannada, ‘Bombe Habba’ means the ‘doll festival’.

Indian Express photographer Jithendra M captured the spirit of Bombe Habba, when he visited a few houses that displayed an intricate setup of dolls and figurines in Karnataka’s Mysore region.

The dolls are kept in the house for 10 days, before the festival culminates with Vijayadashami or ‘Dasara’, a day when devotees believe Goddess Durga won the battle against demons or asuras after fighting for nine days.

Besides gods and goddesses, toys and cartoon characters are also displayed on the pedestal. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Besides gods and goddesses, toys and cartoon characters are also displayed on the pedestal. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

This is an attraction in itself. People visit each other’s houses to take a look at their magnificent doll display, which usually reflects a story or a narrative, mostly mythological in nature. Devotees believe Goddess Chamundeswari — an avatar of Durga — killed Mahishasura to restore peace and harmony in the mortal realm. To honour her, Bombe Habba is celebrated.

But, not everything is cosmic in nature. Besides gods and goddesses, toys and cartoon characters are also displayed on the pedestal. Interestingly, some old Mysurean display dolls — which are said to be more than 100 years old and passed on through generations — are also displayed.

The placement of dolls is also crucial. For instance, while some dolls are placed on the lower steps, others are positioned upwards. These dolls — called ‘Pattada Bombe’ — are said to be ‘royal dolls’. These may be couples: husband and wife, king and queen, etc.

In accordance with tradition, the daughter of a family in Karnataka will be handed over these dolls during her marriage, so that she can continue to display them in her new house.

Mysore, especially, has a special place for this festival. The city holds a doll expo every year, where more than 5,000 figurines — which represent the various facets of the country’s cultural heritage — are depicted and displayed.

