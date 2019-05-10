Shubigi Rao has been named as the curator of Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2020

Singapore-based Indian-origin artist and writer Shubigi Rao has been appointed as the curator of Kochi-Muziris Biennale that begins on December 12, 2020. The selection committee, which made the announcement yesterday in Venice, unanimously decided to appoint Rao for her “exceptional acumens and inventive sensibilities” to curate the upcoming Biennale.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international exhibition of contemporary art held in Kochi, Kerala. It is the largest art exhibition in India and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation with support from the Government of Kerala.

According to the official statement, the decision to appoint Shubigi was made by a committee comprising artists, scholars, and collectors, including Amrita Jhaveri, Gayatri Sinha, Jitish Kallat, Sunita Choraria, and Tasneem Mehta, as well as Kochi Biennale Foundation trustees Alex Kuruvila, Bose Krishnamachari and V Sunil.

Rao’s notable exhibitions include The Wood for the Trees (2018), Written in the Margins (2017) The Retrospectacle of S. Raoul (2013), and Useful Fictions (2013). Her group shows include About Books at AlbumArte, Rome (2018), the Signature Art Prize finalist exhibition at National Museum Singapore (2018), Ghost on the Wire 2 (2016), and Dear Painter (2015), among others. She has also showcased her work at the 2018 Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Along with exhibitions, the Biennale also offers a rich programme of talks, seminars, screenings, music, workshops and educational activities for school children. The KBF is a non-profit charitable trust engaged in promoting art and culture and educational activities in India.