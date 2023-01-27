Shubha Mudgal: ‘Have never felt the urge to do playback singing in films; I think I would be more of a misfit in that field’

Shubha Mudgal is not only a versatile singer but also one who loves to experiment with the various genres of her art. With songs like Ab Ke Saawan, Dholna, Huna Huna, and Seekho Na in her kitty, the acclaimed singer has not only won many hearts but also several recognitions, including the Padma Shri (2020). Fresh after a mesmerising show in Mumbai, the classical singer talks to indianexpress.com about her experience and how she feels “very fortunate” to get back to performing live on stage after a dull period owing to the pandemic.

The artiste also talks about her journey, her evolution and experiments over the years, and what has kept her away from pursuing playback singing in Bollywood films. Read the edited excerpts below:

After over two years of pandemic restrictions, the art and culture space is gradually opening up for live performances. How does it feel?

I have felt very fortunate to have survived the pandemic even as I grieve for the many artistes we lost, and mourn the many lives that were destroyed by the unprecedented pandemic. In the context of what the world has been through during the pandemic, it seems nothing short of a blessing to be back on stage, making music and having listeners throng in large numbers to listen. And, when you get to sing on a cool, balmy evening, facing the magnificent Asiatic Library building (as I did the other evening during the Mumbai Sanskriti festival), it seems like an additional boon!

How would you describe that period of stagnation/lull; what did it take for the music industry to bounce back?

Personally, music remained my companion and probably kept me sane. My family too, which has always provided comfort, support, and strength helped me navigate through times that would earlier have been unimaginable. I cannot really speak for the music industry, because I do not have facts, figures, or data to suggest whether or not it has indeed bounced back. But in my own familiar sphere of Hindustani music, I am happy to see that events are taking place across the country, and audiences are flocking to hear the featured artistes in every event.

Tell us about your latest performance.

My performance at the festival coincided with Makar Sankranti, and, therefore, I started it with a khayal composition in Raag Shyam Kalyan describing the tradition of flying kites on the occasion. I also presented several compositions from the thumri-Dadra genres.

In your journey, you have experimented with a lot of genres; was it more of an attempt to be in sync with the changing times or to push yourself as an artiste?

I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to engage with different genres of music, even though this is by no means anything new or out of the ordinary. Indian musicians, in the past, have always been ready and willing to adapt to changing formats of music-making, and there is ample historical evidence of this. In each generation, artistes have adapted and changed or re-adjusted to new formats, spaces, and presentation styles. I, too, have embraced change where possible and acceptable, both artistically and aesthetically. But in some cases, I have not been able to adapt and have, therefore, not been able to adjust to new trends. Accepting change can at times, be challenging and I have tried to accept these challenges to the best of my ability.

What do you enjoy singing the most — the genre that truly tests you as an artiste and also brings out the best in you?

I am most familiar with the khayal and thumri-dadra genres, and these are what I feel closest to. These forms continue to test me, challenge me, and put me through my paces. I have been a student of these forms for over four decades now, and I continue to be immersed in them. Whether they bring out the best in me or not, is for audiences and critics to decide.

As such, in all these years, how do you feel music — its consumption, its demand etc — has changed, and how would you describe the same?

Technology has made it possible for music to be shared, streamed, and made accessible in multiple ways. Today, you do not need specialised equipment to listen to music because it is readily available even on your phone. In fact, the same instrument can even be used to record your music and disseminate it. Self-publishing and independent distribution are also available for those who prefer independent management of their works. And yet, traditional arts and traditional music continue to struggle in India.

Despite being a part of the music industry for so long, you have stayed away from Bollywood. Any specific reason(s)?

I have sung for films on rare occasions, but have never felt the urge to do playback singing. I think I would be more of a misfit in that field which already has such fantastic, hugely gifted playback specialists that I would rather listen to their work and enjoy their renditions.

What is your take on Bollywood music, especially the culture of remixes?

It is a hugely popular, thriving industry, and I celebrate its success. But I am not an insider in the field and therefore cannot comment.

In all these years, in what ways would you say you have evolved as an artiste?

I think it would be best if an expert in the field who has also heard me over decades made that assessment. On my part, I have continued to study music with great delight and passion, and hope that has made me not just a better musician but a better human being too.

What is keeping you busy at the moment?

Taking care of my voice! I live in times where in the biggest cities air quality is poor and pollution is at dangerously high levels. It takes a lot of care and work and caution and perseverance to be in good health and good voice.

