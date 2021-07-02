Shillong Chamber Choir, Parikrama perform to raise funds for Covid-affected children

A national NGO for child rights and earth rights is hosting a curtain-raiser for Bid-Fair-well 2c19.

Organised by PRATYeK, the fundraiser has been dedicated to those children who lost either or both parents to Covid-19. The organisation will be providing ration kits to ease young people and their families in the next 12 months, according to a press release.

More than 40 artists across India have sent their art pieces to the organisation to support the cause. The artworks are worth more than Rs 8 lakhs. Starting at 5:30 pm on July 2, the event will also see a live painting by Sonali Rupji Harpale from Talasri Sutrakar for Young at ART initiative.

The fundraiser is supported by musicians, bands, and choir groups. Among them, Shillong Chamber Choir, who were declared winners of the reality TV show India’s Got Talent in 2010, are performing at the event. Other performances include that of Alex brothers, Meghalaya’s Aroha Choir, Meghalaya’s Aroha Choir, and Parikrama, a rock band.