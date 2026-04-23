‘I have not seen a house like this in Lokhandwala’: Farah Khan on Shekhar Suman’s 4-storey Victorian penthouse that brings London to Mumbai

Actor Shekhar Suman’s home offers more than just visual opulence. It reflects personality, nostalgia, and the emotional imprint of a life lived across decades. His four-storey Victorian-style penthouse in Mumbai, designed with his wife Alka, blends English charm with deeply personal elements such as pastel tones, antique furniture, rare collectables, and curated pieces from travels to cities across the world. The space is layered with visual drama: from chandeliers and carved pillars to a balcony overlooking the sea and hills.

During a lively home tour with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, the reactions to the house are immediate and striking. Walking in, Farah remarks, “Guys, I have not seen a house like this in Lokhandwala. Not Lokhandwala, I have not seen a house like this in Bombay. You will feel that you have come to London.” The interiors evoke a sense of transportive experience, where decor doesn’t just decorate but tells a story.

The living room (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The living room (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Suman, however, brings the focus back to something more grounded. Reflecting on what truly defines a home, he says, “Let me tell you, no matter how beautiful a house you make, no matter how big a house you make, a house is made by the family.” He continues with a pointed contrast: “If you get a small house or a big house, then it’s of no use.”

The living room ties everything together with its plush seating, ornate fireplace-style console, and layered décor. Chandeliers, table lamps, and wall lights create a warm, ambient glow throughout. Decorative objects such as bust sculptures, vases, and framed art are thoughtfully placed, giving the room a curated, almost gallery-like feel. Large glass doors open out to the balcony, blending indoor elegance with outdoor calm. A standout feature is the intricately designed chess table, which feels more like a collectable than just a game setup. The sculptural chess pieces and carved table legs suggest Shekhar’s fondness for vintage craftsmanship.

Victorian style paintings (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) Victorian style paintings (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

The bedroom leans into a calming, almost hotel-like aesthetic. A neutral-toned bed sits against a panelled wooden backdrop, flanked by identical bedside tables and classic lamps that cast a soft, golden glow. Large framed mirrors on either side visually expand the space, while personal photo frames add an intimate touch. The palette is deliberately muted — ivory, beige, and pale wood — creating a serene, uncluttered feel.

In contrast to the interiors, the balcony offers a refreshing, slightly more relaxed vibe. Lined with potted plants of varying sizes, it feels like a small urban garden.

Speaking about the origins of his aesthetic choices, Suman admits, “Because of Alka… somewhere, I don’t know, from inside, it was a big wish that whenever we used to go to England, that such a house should be ours.” He further acknowledges how living with someone with a keen design sensibility influences one’s own evolution: “Yes, you learn some things while staying with Alka because she is a designer and she has a great sort of taste.”

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The chess table Shekhar Suman bought from New York (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The chess table Shekhar Suman bought from New York (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Even objects inside the house carry stories. Pointing to the antique chessboard placed in the living room, he recalls, “We picked it from New York… it was very expensive. Still we bought it.” These elements show how interiors often become repositories of memory, aspiration, and identity, far beyond their functional role.

But how do elements like colour themes, lighting, and decorative styles influence a person’s mood and mental well-being at home?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Elements like colour, lighting, and décor significantly shape mood because the brain continuously interprets the environment for safety and stimulation. Research in Environmental Psychology shows that colours influence emotional arousal—cool tones like blue and green calm the nervous system, while intense warm tones can increase alertness or anxiety, aligning with Arousal Theory.”

The outdoor space (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The outdoor space (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

She continues, “Lighting directly affects mood through the Circadian Rhythm; natural light boosts serotonin and improves emotional regulation, whereas poor lighting can contribute to low mood, as seen in Seasonal Affective Disorder. Decor styles also matter—ornate interiors like Victorian designs can feel comforting yet mentally overwhelming due to higher processing demands, explained by Cognitive Load Theory. Ultimately, spaces that align with personal identity and offer sensory balance promote psychological well-being.”

The dining area (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The dining area (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Can highly detailed or ornate interiors sometimes feel overwhelming?

“Yes, highly detailed or ornate interiors can feel overwhelming because the brain has to process a large amount of visual information at once,” notes Khangarot adding that according to Cognitive Load Theory, excessive patterns, textures, and decorative elements increase mental effort, which can lead to fatigue, irritability, or a sense of restlessness—especially for individuals already under stress.

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The bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

That said, such interiors can still feel warm and aesthetically pleasing if balanced well. Khangarot says, “Creating contrast is key—pair intricate elements with simpler, neutral areas to give the mind space to rest. Limiting the number of focal points helps avoid visual competition, while softer lighting can make the environment feel more soothing rather than intense. Choosing décor that feels personally meaningful also enhances comfort, aligning with Place Identity. A balanced space allows for both visual richness and psychological ease.”