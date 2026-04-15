‘Be the star of your own show’: Inside Shalini Passi’s 20,000 sq ft Delhi mansion; expert on how a museum-like home might actually boost your creativity

Art collector Shalini Passi’s sprawling 20,000 sq ft bungalow in Delhi’s Golf Links neighbourhood offers a glimpse into how architecture, art, and personal philosophy can come together to shape not just a space, but the way people experience it.

Featured in a YouTube video by Curly Tales in December 2024, the house stands out not just for its scale but for its immersive blend of art, nature, and design. Built over five years, the mansion reflects what Passi herself describes as a “labour of love,” with every corner curated to feel both expressive and deeply personal.

The architecture itself sets the tone, featuring a sweeping curved structure overlooking a manicured lawn, anchored by a towering 25-foot Buddha head sculpture by artist Subodh Gupta. The contrast between the minimalist exterior with white walls, wooden accents, and large windows, and the maximalist interiors creates a layered sensory experience. Inside, the space unfolds like a living gallery, featuring paintings, sculptures, installations, Fornasetti bureaus, Gio Ponti tchotchkes, gilt-wood mirrors, and even an MF Husain artwork. Yet, despite being compared to a museum, Passi has emphasised that her home is constantly evolving, with artworks rotated and reintroduced over time rather than remaining static.