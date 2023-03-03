Raza at 100: SH Raza’s works exhibited at Centre Pompidou in Paris

Haut de Cagnes, 1951

Haut de Cagnes, 1951, Gouache sur papier The Darashaw collection, Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation Haut de Cagnes, 1951, Gouache sur papier The Darashaw collection, Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation

Painted soon after Raza arrived in Paris in 1950, the gouache reflects his early impressions of France and its picturesque landscapes dotted with churches, castles, and medieval ramparts. In a corner of the frame occupied by blocked constructions, one also finds the black sun, a motif that became dominant in the artist’s works years later.

Sans titre (D’Apres une Miniature indienne), 1957

Sans titre (D’apres une miniature indienne), 1957, Huile sur bois, Coll. privee/ Tous droits reserves Sans titre (D’apres une miniature indienne), 1957, Huile sur bois, Coll. privee/ Tous droits reserves

Deeply inspired by Pahari and Rajasthani miniature paintings, Urdu and Sanskrit poetry, the influences of Rajput traditions are more direct — “both composition and representational” in this Raza work.

Udho heart is not 10 or 20, 1964

Udho, Heart is Not Ten or Twenty, 1964, Huile sur toile, Peabody Essex Museum, Gift of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection, 2003, E301165. Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation Udho, Heart is Not Ten or Twenty, 1964, Huile sur toile, Peabody Essex Museum, Gift of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection, 2003, E301165. Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation

The geometric elements become dominant as the landscapes become more abstract during this phase of Raza’s work. In this painting — gifted to the Peabody Essex Museum in the US from the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection — Raza borrows a line from 15th-century poet Surdas that speaks of heartache.

Zamin, 1971

Zamin, 1971, Acrylique sur toile, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Zamin, 1971, Acrylique sur toile, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai , Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation

By this time Paris-based Raza’s trips to India had become more frequent as he began to explore its vast expanse for a new idiom for his artistic vocabulary. The canvas was his homage to the motherland and came the same year that he painted another seminal work, Bengla-Desh that responded directly to the Bangladesh war. Incidentally, MF Husain — a close friend of Raza and fellow member of the Progressive Artists’ Group — also painted a work with the same title in 1955-56.

Maa, 1981

Maa, 1981, Huile sur toile, Coll. privee/ Tous driots reserves, Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation Maa, 1981, Huile sur toile, Coll. privee/ Tous driots reserves, Adagp, Paris 2022, The Raza Foundation

With its title borrowed from an Ashok Vajpeyi poem, the work sees the coming together of Raza’s expressive brush strokes and the black dot as his leitmotif. The lines from the poem perhaps denote his longing and desire to return to India, as Raza writes, “Maa laut kar jab aaunga, kya launga?”

Saurashtra, 1983

Saurashtra, 1983, Acrylique sur toile, Collection Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Saurashtra, 1983, Acrylique sur toile, Collection Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi

Reportedly considered one of his most important paintings by Raza himself, in Saurashtra, the artist paints the landscape of western India in a range of hues merging together to depict its expanse. In 2010, the canvas sold at a Christie’s auction for Rs. 16.42 crore, making it the most expensive work of Indian art at the time.

