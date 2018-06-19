Serendipity Arts Festival announces new curators’ panel

The Serendipity Arts Festival to be hosted with a new panel this year. (Source: Facebook/serendipity arts festival) The Serendipity Arts Festival to be hosted with a new panel this year. (Source: Facebook/serendipity arts festival)

The third edition of Serendipity Arts Festival will see a new panel of 14 curators, the organisers announced on Monday. The eight-day festival, set to be curated by a panel of eminent artists and institutional figures, deals with disciplines like photography, visual arts, culinary arts, theatre, dance, craft, and music. Leading curators and practitioners in their respective fields, this year’s list of curators span generations and bring a fresh and diverse perspective to the festival, the Foundation said in a statement.

The curators for 2018 edition are: Rahaab Allana and Ravi Agarwal (Photography), Ranjit Hoskote and Subodh Gupta (Visual Arts), Rahul Akerkar and Odette Mascarenhas (Culinary Arts), Leela Samson and Ranjana Dave (Dance), Atul Kumar and Arundhati Nag (Theatre), Aneesh Pradhan and Sneha Khanwalkar (Music) and Annapurna Garimella and Rashmi Verma (Craft).

Along with the lead curators, there will be special projects curated by artists and practitioners such as Shubha Mudgal, Riyas Komu and Ayush Kasliwal, Hanif Qureishi, Meenakshi Thirukode and Sabeena Gadihoke, the Foundation added.

The overarching idea of sustainability in the arts will be discussed and cross-disciplinary presence of technology and innovation at the multi-disciplinary event in Goa. The festival, organised by Serendipity Arts Foundation, will also celebrate Goa in various projects, along with marking the 175th year of what is now Panaji. It is scheduled to take place from December 15 to 22 here in the Western state.

