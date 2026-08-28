Sculptural walls to muted interiors: 5 ideas for your next home renovation

Before and after pictures of the atrium. (The Auburn Studio)

Written by The Auburn Studio team

In Tiruchirappalli, on the banks of the Cauvery, is a 40-year-old home with wooden jaalis that was built by the client’s parents that needed a renovation. When architect Sushmitha Ramesh and her team at The Auburn Studio stepped in, they were told it would be “an exercise not in erasure but in continuity”.

And that’s just what the Chennai studio did. They gave the house a timeless, tropical, and deeply personal touch, moving far away from the hospitality interior that most home renovations are saddled with. The wooden jaali was restored and reintroduced across multiple spaces, keeping the emotional connect alive, while an oak flooring central corridor became the sutradhar for the entire house.