Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav: 16-year-old Viraj Joshi, Pandit Jasraj steal the show

Pune | Published: December 14, 2019 9:05:03 am
Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav pune, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Amita Sinha Mahapatra, Janhavi Phansalkar Pandit Jasraj performs at the five-day music festival in Pune on Friday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

Written by Harsh Shukla

Performing for the first time before an audience of thousands, 16-year-old Viraj Joshi, grandson of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, showed glimpses of his grandfather on the third day of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav on Friday. He sang three of his Bharat Ratna grandfather’s famous compositions, Payaliya Jhankar Mori in raga Puriya Dhanashree and two Marathi bhajans — Dev Vitthal, Dev Pooja Vitthal and Bhagyada Laxmi Baramma during his performance.

The vocal duo — Amita Sinha Mahapatra and Janhavi Phansalkar — also performed on the third day of the festival.

Dhrupad sisters kickstarted the day on a devotional note as they performed Nirgun Kabir bhajan Jhini Jhini Chadraiya Jhini in raga Charukeshi, followed by Kunjan Mein Raccho Raas in raga Bhimpalasi. They dedicated their performance to their guru, late Pandit Ramakant Gundecha.

Ken Zuckerman, a sarod exponent and student of Ustad Akbar Ali Khan also performed on Friday.

Day 3 of the five-day festival ended with Pandit Jasraj’s performance.

