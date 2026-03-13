‘We built this empire all our lives’: Inside ‘Diamond King’ Savji Dholakia’s 50-acre Surat estate, home to 1.5 lakh trees and 64 family members

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Savji Dholakia, the founder of Hari Krishna Exports and widely regarded as India’s diamond king, recently opened the doors of his sprawling 50-acre family estate in Surat for a home tour, giving the world a rare glimpse of a residence that is as rooted in values as in grandeur.
“This is not a house. This is a temple,” he said as he welcomed the host at the entrance. The man who arrived in Surat at age 12 with just ₹12 in his pocket, enough for a half-ticket on his mother’s insistence, now lives in one of India’s most extraordinary family homes. And yet, for all its scale, the estate feels less like a trophy and more like a testament to what Dholakia has always believed, that people matter more than possessions.
Located on the outskirts of Surat, the estate is home to all 64 members of the Dholakia family, spanning multiple generations. What makes it remarkable is not just its size, but its philosophy. The property was conceived as a space where the entire family, including four brothers, their children, and their parents, could live, work, and grow together without ever feeling the need to divide.
The estate features separate villas for each family unit, but the architecture deliberately draws everyone back together. Central meeting spaces, a large clubhouse-style living area, and communal dining ensure that togetherness is built into the home’s very structure.
“We built this empire all our lives,” Dholakia told Curly Tales. “Brothers first. 200 crores later.”
The main living area is designed to feel as connected to the outdoors as possible. Open on all four sides, it functions as a welcoming space for visitors and a gathering point for the family. The structure is intentionally airy, with greenery visible from every angle, blurring the line between the indoors and the sprawling natural landscape that surrounds it.
If there is one element that defines the estate above all others, it is the extraordinary greenery. Dholakia has planted 1.5 lakh trees across the property. “Dholakia means forest,” he explained. “Forest means jungle. That is why this house is inside the jungle.”
The estate includes a dedicated Ayurvedic garden where plants used in the family’s daily meals, salads, and herbal preparations are grown on-site. Among the trees, a handful were imported from China in 11 containers, 15,000 trees, because they simply weren’t available in India. But, he was emphatic, everything else is Indian seed.
From 7 am to 11 am every morning, Dholakia can be found on the grounds, walking with labourers, planning, and supervising. It is part of his daily life.
A comprehensive sports complex on the grounds includes facilities for pickleball, volleyball, and tennis, as well as a well-equipped gym. There is also a home theatre where the entire family gathers to watch cricket matches and television together.
Dholakia himself, who works 18-hour days and describes his lifestyle as that of a labourer, doesn’t use the gym. “I work as a labourer for 18 hours a day,” he said. “I don’t need to go to the gym or swim.”
At the spiritual centre of the estate stands a meditation temple, where an idol of Lord Krishna is installed. The whole family gathers here in the morning and again in the evening for prayer. Dinner follows, always together.
“When there is no way, I meditate,” Dholakia said. “I don’t think about anything. Even though the problem is still there, I forget about it, but I get new ideas.”
The home tour also offered glimpses of Dholakia’s personal quirks and cherished memories. He served his guests what appeared to be black coffee, but was actually roasted fenugreek, boiled and brewed. “Zero side effects,” he said, with quiet satisfaction. “Good for the country, the farmer, and health.”
Parked on the grounds are some of his most treasured possessions: the first Luna he ever owned, followed by a Maruti 800, one of the original 3 cars he gave to employees in 1995, bought for ₹52,000. India’s flag is painted on each employee’s car, gifted since. His personal number plate reads 007, a gift from his son who pointed out the James Bond connection.
What makes Dholakia’s home genuinely striking is not its scale, but the values embedded in every corner of it. The estate was originally intended to be temporary. The family moved in without a plan to stay permanently. But they found so much joy there that no one could bring themselves to leave.
“Live together. Enjoy together. Live for 3-4 generations. I had such a dream,” he said. “It has happened today.”