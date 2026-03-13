‘We built this empire all our lives’: Inside ‘Diamond King’ Savji Dholakia’s 50-acre Surat estate, home to 1.5 lakh trees and 64 family members

Savji Dholakia, the founder of Hari Krishna Exports and widely regarded as India’s diamond king, recently opened the doors of his sprawling 50-acre family estate in Surat for a home tour, giving the world a rare glimpse of a residence that is as rooted in values as in grandeur.

“This is not a house. This is a temple,” he said as he welcomed the host at the entrance. The man who arrived in Surat at age 12 with just ₹12 in his pocket, enough for a half-ticket on his mother’s insistence, now lives in one of India’s most extraordinary family homes. And yet, for all its scale, the estate feels less like a trophy and more like a testament to what Dholakia has always believed, that people matter more than possessions.

The main living area is designed to feel as connected to the outdoors as possible. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) The main living area is designed to feel as connected to the outdoors as possible. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

A dream home built for 64

Located on the outskirts of Surat, the estate is home to all 64 members of the Dholakia family, spanning multiple generations. What makes it remarkable is not just its size, but its philosophy. The property was conceived as a space where the entire family, including four brothers, their children, and their parents, could live, work, and grow together without ever feeling the need to divide.

What makes it remarkable is not just its size, but its philosophy. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) What makes it remarkable is not just its size, but its philosophy. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

The estate features separate villas for each family unit, but the architecture deliberately draws everyone back together. Central meeting spaces, a large clubhouse-style living area, and communal dining ensure that togetherness is built into the home’s very structure.

“We built this empire all our lives,” Dholakia told Curly Tales. “Brothers first. 200 crores later.”

A living area open to nature

The main living area is designed to feel as connected to the outdoors as possible. Open on all four sides, it functions as a welcoming space for visitors and a gathering point for the family. The structure is intentionally airy, with greenery visible from every angle, blurring the line between the indoors and the sprawling natural landscape that surrounds it.

Dholakia has planted 1.5 lakh trees across the property. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) Dholakia has planted 1.5 lakh trees across the property. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

1.5 lakh trees and an Ayurvedic garden

If there is one element that defines the estate above all others, it is the extraordinary greenery. Dholakia has planted 1.5 lakh trees across the property. “Dholakia means forest,” he explained. “Forest means jungle. That is why this house is inside the jungle.”

Story continues below this ad

The estate includes a dedicated Ayurvedic garden where plants used in the family’s daily meals, salads, and herbal preparations are grown on-site. Among the trees, a handful were imported from China in 11 containers, 15,000 trees, because they simply weren’t available in India. But, he was emphatic, everything else is Indian seed.

From 7 am to 11 am every morning, Dholakia can be found on the grounds, walking with labourers, planning, and supervising. It is part of his daily life.

Central meeting spaces, a large clubhouse-style living area, and communal dining ensure that togetherness is built into the home’s very structure. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) Central meeting spaces, a large clubhouse-style living area, and communal dining ensure that togetherness is built into the home’s very structure. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

A sports complex and a home theatre

A comprehensive sports complex on the grounds includes facilities for pickleball, volleyball, and tennis, as well as a well-equipped gym. There is also a home theatre where the entire family gathers to watch cricket matches and television together.

Dholakia himself, who works 18-hour days and describes his lifestyle as that of a labourer, doesn’t use the gym. “I work as a labourer for 18 hours a day,” he said. “I don’t need to go to the gym or swim.”

Story continues below this ad

A meditation temple at the heart of the home

At the spiritual centre of the estate stands a meditation temple, where an idol of Lord Krishna is installed. The whole family gathers here in the morning and again in the evening for prayer. Dinner follows, always together.

At the spiritual centre of the estate stands a meditation temple, where an idol of Lord Krishna is installed. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) At the spiritual centre of the estate stands a meditation temple, where an idol of Lord Krishna is installed. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

“When there is no way, I meditate,” Dholakia said. “I don’t think about anything. Even though the problem is still there, I forget about it, but I get new ideas.”

Fenugreek coffee and old cars

The home tour also offered glimpses of Dholakia’s personal quirks and cherished memories. He served his guests what appeared to be black coffee, but was actually roasted fenugreek, boiled and brewed. “Zero side effects,” he said, with quiet satisfaction. “Good for the country, the farmer, and health.”

Parked on the grounds are some of his most treasured possessions: the first Luna he ever owned, followed by a Maruti 800, one of the original 3 cars he gave to employees in 1995, bought for ₹52,000. India’s flag is painted on each employee’s car, gifted since. His personal number plate reads 007, a gift from his son who pointed out the James Bond connection.

Story continues below this ad

The philosophy behind the palace

What makes Dholakia’s home genuinely striking is not its scale, but the values embedded in every corner of it. The estate was originally intended to be temporary. The family moved in without a plan to stay permanently. But they found so much joy there that no one could bring themselves to leave.

“Live together. Enjoy together. Live for 3-4 generations. I had such a dream,” he said. “It has happened today.”