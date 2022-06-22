Sarangi maestro Lakha Khan to perform at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival

Renowned sarangi player and vocalist Lakha Khan is set to perform at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on June 30.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the music gala is one of the largest festivals in Europe and the largest in the Nordics.

Lakha Khan, one of the foremost exponents of Rajasthan’s Manganiyar tradition, said he is happy about performing in Denmark.

“I have been to Denmark before. I am looking forward to performing at the Roskilde Festival where we will present bhajans and Sufi kalaams to the music lovers there who admire rhythm and ‘raga’. At the festival, we will also have an opportunity to listen to fellow musicians from across the world,” the Padma Shri recipient told PTI.

Lakha Khan will be joined by his son Dane Khan on the dholak along with Ankur Malhotra, co-founder of Gurgaon-based music label Amarrass Records, who will translate the bhajans and Sufi kalaams to English.

Following their performance at the music gala, they will head over to Germany for more shows.

Regarded as one of the last masters of the Sindhi sarangi, Lakha Khan straddles both the classical and folk domains, with a vast songbook that incorporates Hindu bhajans, Sufi kalaams, popular Hindi tunes, and the ancient stories and oral histories of the region, spanning the western Indian subcontinent.

The veteran musician sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Multani.

Created over a half-century ago in 1971, the Roskilde Festival is organised by a non-profit organisation for development and support of music, culture and humanism.

The 2022 edition of the music extravaganza will be held from June 25 to July 2.

