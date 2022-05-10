scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away

He had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Written by Suanshu Khurana |
Updated: May 10, 2022 12:39:35 pm
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away (file)

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai. He was 84. He had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Sharma gave santoor, once a little known instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, a classical status and exalted it along with other, more traditional and famous instruments such as sitar and sarod.

As one half of Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni among others.

