Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes speedy recovery to PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben with a beautiful sand portrait

Paying a beautiful tribute to the incredible bond that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares with his mother Heeraben Modi, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand portrait of the duo on a beach in Puri. Take a look.

Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for speedy recovery & good health for Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s Respected Mataji Smt Heeraben Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/RFK1RbdPT6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 28, 2022

“Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for a speedy recovery and good health for Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s respected mataji Smt Heeraben Modi ji,” wrote Pattnaik on Twitter, along with a picture of the sand art that he based on a photo where Heeraben, 99, can be seen blessing the Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, Heeraben was admitted to Ahmedabad’s super-specialty UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre due to age-related health issues. In a statement, the hospital said, “The Prime Minister’s mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable.” Further, a spokesperson of the hospital told The Indian Express that the Prime Minister’s mother is “recovering”.

The Prime Minister also visited his mother at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and spent more than an hour with her.

The 72-year-old is known to be extremely close to his mother. In the run-up to her centenary year, the Prime Minister also wrote a blog in June this year titled ‘Mother‘ dedicated to Heeraben, in which he wrote about various aspects of his mother’s life that “shaped his mind, personality, and self-confidence”.

PM Modi is extremely close to his mother (Source: PM Modi is extremely close to his mother (Source: http://www.narendramodi.in/mother

“Far beyond every tale of deprivation, is the glorious story of a mother,

Far above every struggle, is the strong resolve of a mother.”

“In my own case especially, she respected my decisions, never created any hurdles, and encouraged me. Since childhood, she could feel that a different mindset grew inside me.” mentioned PM Modi.

“Best wishes as you start your birth centenary year. I have never been able to muster the courage to write at length publicly about your life until now. I pray to the Almighty for your health and wellbeing, and your blessings on all of us. I bow at your feet,” he added.

Read the blog here.

He also shared a few pictures.

