‘Horses are good luck’: Samarth Jurel gives Farah Khan a tour of his highly personalised Mumbai home

Samarth Jurel’s recently purchased Mumbai home, featured in a lively home tour with Farah Khan and her cook Dilip, is filled with striking visual details, playful energy, and highly personalised interiors.

From the moment Farah entered and exclaimed, “Look at the view, Dilip. Look at the view. And look at the horses he has put up,” the house revealed itself as more than just a luxury apartment. The actor’s space blends scenic balconies, entertainment corners, music-inspired decor, symbolic objects like horses and “Nagmani,” warm golden tones, and walls dedicated to favourite songs, films, and even Michael Jackson.

Throughout the tour, Samarth repeatedly connected his interiors to his personality, calling the horses “good luck” and “prosperity,” while joking, “They call me a horse in the show.” Farah also pointed out, “Horses are good luck,” adding that she too keeps a photo of seven horses at home.