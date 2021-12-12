SAMA: Onir’s new documentary underlines the artistic parallels between India and Italy

The first volume of the Indo-Italian documentary film project on contemporary art, which has been in the making for over a year, is now complete. Helmed by cultural producers and curators Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio, and directed/scripted by National Award-winning filmmaker Onir in India and Allesandra Galleta in Italy, the documentary film was screened in the Capital earlier this week.

SAMA: Symbols and Gestures in Contemporary Art of Italy and India has been shot at over a dozen locations, and features over 50 artist studios and artisan centres spanning the length and breadth of the two countries nomadically: from the white salt deserts of the Rann to the waterways of the Sundarbans and Dal Lake in India, the mountains of Dolomiti to the historicity of Venice in Italy.

Sama, which means ‘similar’ in Sanskrit and Latin languages, is commissioned and produced by ArtHub Asia, Engendered, presented by The Embassy of Italy in India, and The Italian Cultural Institute of New Delhi and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The film has been shot in the waterways of the Sundarbans. A still. The film has been shot in the waterways of the Sundarbans. A still.

The screening event also saw the inauguration of digital works inspired by the film, created by artists Satyakam Saha and Satadru Sovan. On the occasion, Vincenzo De Luca, the Ambassador of Italy to India, said: “The documentary underlines the parallels between Italy and Indian history. It’s an important piece of work with great potential.”

The hour-long film explores the world of contemporary art in the Indian sub-continent as well as in Italy and lends context by investigating the signs and symbols surrounding them in history and culture. It offers a glimpse into the aesthetics of the two regions, while also excavating rare forms of craftsmanship. In that sense, it develops an emotional bridge between the two countries, which despite their differences and complexities, share a common ancestral connection. It also features art historians, experts, and critics. The film will now have its run at film festivals globally before releasing on an OTT platform in India.

Other volumes of the film are in the pipeline, whereas the second volume is expected to release by early 2022.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!