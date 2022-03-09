Salman Khan’s artwork, an ode to Mother Teresa, goes on display in first-ever solo show

It is no secret that besides acting and hosting, Salman Khan also enjoys his time bringing artworks to life on the canvas. His latest is unlike anything else he has worked on before. The 56-year-old shared a video of the painting, which is a tribute to motherhood.

Shared on the occasion of International Women’s Day yesterday, the caption read, “Do whatever you want to do, but don’t trouble your mother… Happy Women’s Day!” The actor has often been heard saying this catchphrase while hosting different seasons of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

In a video that documented the process of creating the painting, the self-taught artist was seen striking different poses while working his magic with confident brushstrokes.

The painting is essentially that of three women, one of whom is Mother Teresa. She is flanked by a niqabi woman to her right and a woman with an orange veil on her head to the left. All three of them have their eyes closed. Titled ‘Motherhood‘, the artwork is from his first-ever solo show, which is an “artistic ode to Mother Teresa”.

Google Arts and Culture describes the painting as “inspired by her selflessness, the artist uses Mother Teresa in his work as a recurring theme. His works are large, stylistically arresting and often leave the viewer thinking”.

Khan’s art is managed by Ashvin Gidwani, AGP World in collaboration with Being Human and Artiere Gallery, each of whom were tagged in the post, along with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation.

