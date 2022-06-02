‘A dark year for the music fraternity’: Tributes pour in for Pandit Bhajan Sopori

‘Saint of Santoor’ Pandit Bhajan Sopori breathed his last on June 2 at a Gurugram hospital at 3.30 pm. The santoor player, who hailed from Kashmir, was renowned for his far-reaching legacy. His son and santoor player Abhay Sopori mourned his passing, and said that it is a “great loss for the music field”.

“He was a great human being, a great musician, and an even beautiful father. His legacy is huge, and the shoes are too big to fill in,” Abhay told indianexpress.com, adding that it has been a “dark year” for art and culture.

The musician who would have turned 74 on June 22, 2022, suffered from colon cancer and was ailing for three weeks in the hospital. His ailment was detected last year. “The disease had spread to the liver and bones. He was under treatment at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, since February 2022 and had received chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy over the last couple of months. He was admitted to FMRI on May 18, 2022, after his condition had deteriorated. In spite of the best efforts of the doctors, however, he succumbed to multi-organ failure today,” Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon said.

The news came as a shock to the music fraternity, and many artiste mourned his passing away.

“What do I even say…so many musicians. This is a dark year for the music fraternity. I know Abhay; hope he can carry on his tradition. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away a few weeks ago and now Bhajan ji, who was one of the senior musicians. The entire field is getting empty. It is a sad phase. We have lost too many gems. I pray for his family,” sarod player Amaan Ali Khan told indianexpress.com.

The maestro and renowned music composer was accorded Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award in 2016.

“I am very sorry to hear of the passing away of Pandit Bhajan Sopori. He was not only a lovely musician but also had a pleasant personality. I can’t forget his lovely smile and music. He went to far off places to perform and had a big contribution to the Spic Macay movement. I send my condolences to his family,” said Dr Kiran Seth, founder, Spic Macay.

He belonged to the Sopori Sufiana Gharana, the traditional santoor family.

Renowned santoor artist Dr Dhananjay Daithankar said that it has been a “difficult year for the music field but the legacy of such greats would continue to be remembered for generations to come.”

Many also shared their condolences on Twitter.

Politician Omar Abdullah wrote, “Very sorry to hear about the tragic demise of Padma Shri Pandit Bhajan Sopori sahib.A great son of the soil, he was a colossus in the world of classical Indian music who made the santoor his own.May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to @abhaysopori and the rest of his family.”

Acror Bhasha Sumbli wrote, “Such a noble, pure & loving soul. Shattering news. Irreparable loss to the world of music. Om shanti.” Another one said, “After Shiv Kumar Sharma, top J&K santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori is no more. Saw him first when I was a children’s program participant at RKS & Bhajan ji was Music Producer. Top singers like Shameem Dev are his creation. Met him, his wife & son last time in Srinagar. RIP!”

Durga Jasraj also took to the microblogging site to mourn the loss.

