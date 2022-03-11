Who is Maria Prymachenko, the Ukrainian artist whose artworks were nearly destroyed at a museum

Amid the ongoing invasion of Russian forces in Ukraine, millions of artworks and monuments are at an increased risk of destruction. As such, history museum in Ivankiv town, Kyiv Oblast, was also destroyed by a Russian attack, according to Ustyna Stefanchuk, an art collector, reported the Kyiv Independent.

The museum housed 25 famous works of prominent Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko that were reportedly burned by the attack.

Confirming the report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine, tweeted, “As a result of Russian invasion, about 25 works by outstanding artist Maria Prymachenko were burned. The paintings were stored in Ivankiv Museum, Kyiv Region.”

“She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso,” it added, sharing a painting titled ‘Two-headed chicken, 1977’ by Prymachenko.

However, according to the Maria Prymachenko Family Foundation, which manages the artist’s catalogue and is run by her great-granddaughter, all of the museum’s Prymachenko paintings were successfully rescued by a local resident, CNN reported.

Elucidating the same, the foundation’s partner, lawyer Natalia Gnatiuk said, “One heroic man managed to take the paintings away from the fire. There are 14 of them, but they are still not safe.” Further, two ceramic works are believed to have been burned during the attack on the museum.

“After this war finishes, this is the first heroic story we will tell,” Gnatiuk added, hinting at the bravery of the local resident who saved the paintings.

One of the country’s best-known artists, Prymachenko was a Ukrainian folk art painter who worked in the naïve art style. A self-taught artist, her works drew from local mythology and folklore, making her an icon of Ukrainian national identity. From paintings and embroidery to ceramics, Prymachenko combined traditional Ukrainian motifs in varied ways. Her works were exhibited all over the world and have also featured on stamps and coins in the country.

Currently, around 650 of Prymachenko’s works are held in the collection of the National Folk Decorative Art Museum in Kyiv.

