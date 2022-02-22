scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Rubens’ ‘Portrait of a Lady’ to go up for auction in Warsaw

The Flemish master's oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman in a rich black velvet dress has an estimated value of 18 million to 24 million zlotys ($4.5 million- $6 million).

By: AP | Warsaw |
February 22, 2022 12:00:02 pm
Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Lady, Peter Paul Rubens auctionA 17th century masterpiece by Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Lady, at the DESA Unicum auction house in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece Portrait of a Lady is set to go up for auction in Poland next month, the DESA Unicum auction house said Thursday.

The Flemish master’s oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman in a rich black velvet dress has an estimated value of 18 million to 24 million zlotys ($4.5 million- $6 million).

ALSO READ |Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block

The painting, currently owned by a British citizen, will be auctioned in Warsaw on March 17. It is expected to be one of the largest art sales ever to take place in Central or Eastern Europe, according to DESA Unicum.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DESA Unicum (@desa_unicum)

“This exceptional piece of art, one of the most precious in the world, has made its way to us,” DESA President Juliusz Windorbski told a press conference. “We are living a dream of every auction house in the world.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Experts say the work, painted by Rubens around 1620-25, with involvement from his Antwerp workshop, could be a likeness of the painter’s first wife, Isabella Brant, or of a member of the Duarte family of jewelers, who were Rubens’ neighbors. The model could also possibly have come from the Spanish royal court.

In the past the painting has belonged, among others, to 17th century British painter Sir Peter Lely. It was last shown in public in 1965.

In 2020, Rubens’ “Portrait of a Young Woman, Half-Length, Holding a Chain” sold for almost 4 million pounds ($5.4 million) at Christie’s in London.

Other lots on offer at the March auction will be works by Italian painter Giovanni Battista Lampi, who lived between 1751 and 1830, and by Polish masters of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Jacek Malczewski, Leon Wyczolkowski and Aleksander Gierymski.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dadasaheb phalke awards 2022
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement