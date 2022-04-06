3D rangoli artist summarises RRR in a ‘tricky video’ as it becomes fifth highest-grossing Indian film ever

3D rangoli artist Shikha Sharma has left the internet stunned with her latest creation that features the cast of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR — Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others.

“RRR is a patriotic and superb movie, mind-blowing work. So I tried to summarise the whole movie in my short tricky video,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Take a look.

For the unversed, 3D rangoli art features artworks in a hyper realistic way. As such, the medium is often used to create awareness on public matters, even if temporary, Shikha believes.

In her rangoli, the 23-year-old artist depicts the key moments in the 900 crore film. As expected, netizens were thoroughly impressed.

“You are unique”, one commented, while another said, “This is awesome”.

The gold medallist, who belongs to Indore, has been impressing with her artworks.

Previously, she also drew a life-size portrait of actor Anupam Kher from the critically-acclaimed film, The Kashmir Files.

“You play the character of Pushkarnath Pandit in The Kashmir Files. Your acting make us emotional and feel the conditions of Kashmiri pandits in 1990. Hats off to your acting, sir,” she wrote.

What do you think of her artworks?

