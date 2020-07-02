Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney write to UK government seeking help

Stalwarts like Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones are seeking for the government to intervene and help music survive in Britain.. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File) Stalwarts like Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones are seeking for the government to intervene and help music survive in Britain.. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File)

The ongoing pandemic has upended lives and the economy with devastating effect. And the music industry has not remained untouched. According to a report in The Guardian, 150 musicians who include stalwarts like Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones are seeking for the government to intervene and help music survive in Britain.

The same report states that ColdPlay, Ed Sheeran among others have signed a letter intimating that if they do not receive help from the government, UK might lose its coveted place on the world’s musical stage. Consequently, they have also shared that many can lose their jobs in the process.

“Live music has been one of the UK’s biggest social, cultural, and economic successes of the past decade. But, with no end to social distancing in sight or financial support from government yet agreed, the future for concerts and festivals and the hundreds of thousands of people who work in them looks bleak. Until these businesses can operate again, which is likely to be 2021 at the earliest, government support will be crucial to prevent mass insolvencies and the end of this world-leading industry,” a letter written to Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary read.

Apart from this, the musicians in the joint letter have also formulated “a three-point strategy” to revive the music scene. The report details it: “a clear, conditional, timeline for reopening venues without social distancing, a comprehensive business and employment support package, and VAT exemption on ticket sales.”

“It’s incredibly important for artists like myself to speak up and support the live music industry in the UK. From the very start, playing live concerts up and down the country has been a cornerstone for my own career. I am proud to have had the chance to play through all the levels … small clubs, then theatres and ballrooms and into arenas, and of course festivals in between each touring cycle. But the possibility for other emerging British artists to take the same path is in danger if the industry doesn’t receive much needed government support in the interim period before all the various venues, festivals and promoters are ready and able to operate independently again,” Dua Lipa was quoted as saying.

