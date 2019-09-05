Be Very Afraid

I am an actor by accident. My foray into films was when I was 21. Theatre is a more recent phenomenon,” says Rohit Roy. A famous face on the big and small screens, Roy first acted on stage around 10 years ago in Unfaithful with Cyrus Broacha and Perizad Zorabian. This weekend, he leads a star cast in the play, Ovee, a horror play, directed by Aniket Patil, about a teenage girl, who has been sent to an orphanage by her paternal uncle after her parents die. Soon, paranormal activities start taking place and she must confront her fears. Excerpts from an interview with Roy:

Why did this play appeal to you?

It is a fabulous story in which every minute is an edge-of-the seat kind of scene.

Who do you play in the story?

I play three characters — a sleazy uncle, a police officer and a psychiatrist. I have to make sure that the voice modulation, dialogue delivery and body language are different for each.

What are the challenges of working on a horror on stage?

To coordinate with the other actors in tandem with the live special effects on stage is the biggest challenge. It is critical because the lighting has been done keeping in mind the position of actors and the lines are cues to the special effects. Unlike other plays, where one has freedom to move around, Ovee requires us to stick to the script.

How do you respond to a live audience?

The actor has to be on his toes throughout because the audience in every region is different. The stage is the final and ultimate validation for an actor.

The play will be staged at Kamani auditorium, Delhi, on September 7 and 8