Thursday, November 19, 2020
Artist and Rock Garden creator T B Solabakkanavar passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said the state has suffered a big loss in the death of Solabakkanavar

By: PTI | Bengaluru | November 19, 2020 6:20:58 pm
T B SolabakkanavarT B Solabakkanavar passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. (Source: ShwetaW/wikimediacommons)

Creator of the Rock Garden at Gotagodi and Rajyotsava award winner T B Solabakkanavar died on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications at a hospital in Hubbali, his family members said.

Solabakkanavar (73) is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

He was admitted to a hospital some days back and breathed his last this morning, the family members said.

Solabakkanavar, who was president of the Karnataka Bayalata Academy, had carved a niche for himself by setting up parks with his ‘moulding art’ in different parts of Karnataka, including Haveri and Almatti.

The Rock Garden at Gotagodi is considered his masterpiece and attracts a large number of visitors from all over the country.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said the state has suffered a big loss in the death of Solabakkanavar.

He recalled having inaugurated a model traditional village at Jakkur in Bengaluru, conceived and developed by Solabakkanavar.

