Two-day long Rishikesh Music Festival commences today; all you need to know

From Kailash Kher and Baba Kutani to Bahauddin Dagar and Indian Jam Project, several acclaimed music artistes will participate in Rishikesh’s two-day music festival, starting today. To be held on May 14 and May 15 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this edition is being organised jointly with Sangeet Natak Academy, Uttarakhand Tourism and Kutani Handpan Academy.

The line-up of the music festival held in the Himalayan foothill area of Rishikesh besides river Ganga includes a mix of established and emerging sub-continental and global artistes. It will feature renowned voices of the music industry like Rudra Veena maestro Bahauddin Dagar, and Surya Gayathri besides Kailash Kher and Baba Kutani.

The event will be graced by Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand among other dignitaries.

“The main aims of Rishikesh Music Festival include promotion of Rishikesh as a global centre for music learning and music production, promotion of musical tourism in Rishikesh, and showcase and document intangible cultural heritage of humanity,” the organisers said, in an Instagram post.

The two-day event is divided into two shifts. The morning session at Parmarth Niketan will be followed by an evening session at Purnanand Ground from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Entry to the music festival is free and open to all.

