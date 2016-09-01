Reliance Foundation to promote Pichvai artists

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani with Pichvai artists in Ahmedabad Wednesday. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani with Pichvai artists in Ahmedabad Wednesday.

In a bid to save the dying Indian art of Pichvai, Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation Wednesday announced the commissioning of 700 paintings from 100 artists from Nathdwara for corporate gifting and to be put up at various properties of RIL. More than 40 Pichvai artists who practise the 400-year-old art form of painting and hail from Nathdwara — a small town, 45 km from Udaipur in Rajasthan — were in Ahmedabad for an event attended by Nita Ambani.

“We will be commissioning around 700 paintings which will soon adorn the walls of RIL headquarters and other offices, hospitals and a Reliance convention centre that is coming up in Mumbai and also use them for our corporate gifting for Diwali. The foundation also plans to support many dying traditional Indian art forms and we have made a start with Pichvai. We want to give these artists, who have been into this art form since generations, employment for the next 2-3 years and keep the art form alive,” said Nita Ambani.

She added that the Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), had also showcased Pichvai art to a global audience in Chicago and was the lead sponsor of an exhibition — “Gates of the Lord: The Tradition of Krishna Paintings” — held at Art Institute, Chicago, in September, 2015. A seventh generation Pichvai artist, 65-year-old Mohanlal G Sharma, who was part of the event, said Nathdwara has a total of 500 Pichvai artists. Of them, around 25 are women. He added that while a majority of Pichvai painters live in Rajasthan, a few live in Gujarat as well.

