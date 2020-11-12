First human on moon and other rare pictures up for auction

Making history: Neil Armstrong on the moon in 1969. (Photo: NASA)

A rare picture of Neil Armstrong’s giant leap for mankind is up for sale after a private bidder put out Nasa images for auction, which also included the only photograph of the incredible feat: first human walking on the moon, reported The Guardian. Needless to say, the 1969 photograph is the highlight among the 2,400 vintage photos on sale.

The pictures featured on Christie’s of London website, and also incidentally included, “the selfie from space by Armstrong’s Apollo 11 crewmate Buzz Aldrin and the epochal Earthrise photograph that captured the planet emerging above the moon’s horizon,” the report states.

The bidding is being held online and starts at £100 for many photographs. The price is expected to be a lot higher for some other photos.

“The collection is the most comprehensive private collection of Nasa photographs ever presented at auction, and spans every visual milestone of the space program, from the early days of Mercury, the technical advances of Gemini and lunar orbiter, to the triumphs of Apollo,” a press release from the Christie’s was quoted in the report. “Through their cameras, the astronauts-turned-artists were able to convey to mankind the beauty and profundity of their experience in space, forever changing the way we see ourselves and our place in the universe.”

Voyage to Another World: the Victor Martin-Malburet Photograph Collection is a step-by-step documentation of achievements by humans.

“The astronauts are often portrayed as great scientists and heroes but rarely are they hailed as some of the most significant photographers of all time. They captured, with skill and daring, photographs which immediately embraced the iconography of the sublime, inspiring awe and wonder,” Martin-Malburet was quoted as saying in the report. His father was a noted collector of 20th-century avant-garde art in Paris.

The sale will be divided into two parts and the bidding will be open till 19 and 20 November.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd