‘Courtyards open like pauses in poetry’: Inside Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 villa — set in Karachi on screen, but located in Amritsar in reality; expert science behind its stress-reducing design

The spaces we live in often shape how we feel, think, and interact with others. From natural light and open layouts to textures, colours, and materials, interior design can subtly influence mood, comfort, and even behaviour. This is why thoughtfully designed homes often feel calming, inviting, or energising without us being able to pinpoint exactly why.

A striking example of this can be seen in the lavish bungalow featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. In the film, his character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, purchases a grand villa in Lyari, Karachi, for his wife Yalina (Sara Arjun). However, the home is not located in Pakistan as portrayed on screen. According to 23DC Architects, the bungalow, named Ananda, is actually situated in Amritsar, Punjab. In an Instagram post shared on March 20, the firm revealed, “That house from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”

The home is designed as a seamless blend of modern architecture and nature, with a strong emphasis on light, space, and traditional elements. As the designers described, “Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design.” The bungalow features a modern facade with grey walls and wooden accents, a courtyard filled with sculptures and greenery, and expansive glass walls that allow natural light to flow through the space.

Inside, the design continues with a double-height ceiling, neutral-toned interiors, and minimal decor that prioritises comfort and openness. Elements like a spiral black marble staircase, off-white marble flooring, a crystal chandelier, and large windows create a balance between luxury and simplicity. The outdoor areas, including a landscaped garden, swimming pool, and cosy seating, further extend the living space, making nature an integral part of the experience.

Such design choices raise interesting questions about how physical spaces can affect emotional well-being, stress levels, and overall lifestyle. Features such as natural light, open courtyards, and minimal clutter are often associated with a sense of calm and clarity, but their psychological impact can vary depending on how individuals experience and interact with their environment.

How do natural light and indoor-outdoor connections influence mood, stress levels, and overall mental well-being?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Natural light doesn’t just illuminate a home, it regulates the mind. Exposure to sunlight boosts vitamin D levels, which are directly linked to improved mood, reduced symptoms of depression, and stronger emotional resilience. Light also aligns our circadian rhythm, helping the body know when to wake, focus, and rest—leading to better sleep quality and lower stress levels.”

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When spaces open into courtyards or gardens, Khangarot notes that the brain shifts out of survival mode. This indoor-outdoor connection taps into our innate need for nature, reducing cortisol and enhancing feelings of calm and safety. Even brief visual access to greenery can improve attention, creativity, and emotional regulation.

‘“Thoughtful rhythm” in design mirrors psychological balance—predictable, flowing environments create a sense of control and grounding. Together, light and space don’t just shape a house; they actively co-regulate our nervous system, making us feel more present, restored, and mentally at ease.

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Neutral tones, minimal decor, and open layouts: how such design choices affect focus, relaxation, and emotional balance

Neutral tones and minimal decor reduce visual noise, allowing the brain to rest rather than constantly process excess stimuli. Khangarot mentions, “When environments are less cluttered, cognitive load decreases, which naturally improves focus, decision-making, and mental clarity. The mind feels less overwhelmed and more in control.”

She adds that open layouts further enhance this by creating a sense of psychological freedom. When space flows easily, it signals safety to the nervous system, helping reduce stress and promoting relaxation. It also allows for better movement, light distribution, and social connection, all of which contribute to emotional ease. “Such environments subtly support regulation — there’s less chaos to react to and more room to simply be. Over time, this can lead to improved emotional balance, reduced irritability, and a greater ability to stay present.”

Balancing openness and scale with a sense of warmth, security, and personal connection

“High ceilings, large windows, and expansive layouts can feel freeing, but too much openness can sometimes make the mind feel exposed rather than relaxed,” warns Khangarot. “Psychologically, humans seek a balance between prospect (openness)and refuge (safety). While open spaces enhance creativity and reduce mental fatigue, a lack of containment can increase subtle anxiety, making it harder to fully unwind or feel ‘held’ by the space.”

To balance this, warmth needs to be intentionally created. “Zoning areas with rugs, softer lighting, or furniture groupings can give the brain a sense of structure within openness. Textures like wood, fabric, and warmer tones add emotional comfort, making spaces feel lived-in rather than vast. Personal elements — photographs, meaningful objects, or familiar scents — anchor identity and connection,” suggests the expert.