Inside Rakesh Roshan’s 5-acre Khandala mansion: ‘Olympic’-sized pool, private theatre and luxury sauna

Rakesh Roshan came from humble beginnings, but his ambition and determination helped him carve out an enduring name in Bollywood. He later built an expansive mansion in Khandala, a scenic hill town in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, where he lives with his wife Pinkie Roshan. The sprawling property, spread across 22,400 sq ft on a five-acre plot, offers a retreat away from Mumbai’s bustle.

As per a 2021 report by Elle Decor India, the property is spread across 22,400 sq. ft. on a five-acre plot, perched on a hilltop surrounded by lush green forests and offering an excellent view of the Rajmachi Hills. Designed by architect Grigoria Oikonomou from Sibha Grigoria Private Limited, the farmhouse is painted white and overlooks a lush garden.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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A few years later, Bollywood director Farah Khan also visited the space and gave us a tour on her YouTube channel.

Swimming pool

The main entrance of the house opens up to a huge swimming pool, seeing which Khan joked, “An Olympic race is organised here”. Pool chairs crafted from tree trunks and boats converted into seats surrounded the pool. Next to it sat the mansion’s expansive garage, which houses the family’s luxury car collection.

The swimming pool (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The swimming pool (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Going inside

Inspired by Belgian architect Victor Horta’s famed stairways, a stage-like stair hall on the lower ground level invites us into the home, and the central staircase near the main entrance is peppered with ceiling lights that make it look like the set of a grand film. Artefacts and paintings Rakesh and Pinky Roshan collected from across India give the house a personal touch. “Everything is Indian in this house,” Roshan says in the video.

Neha Kataria, Creative Director, The Right Address & Interior Designer, LA Archplan, said curated objects like furniture, paintings and artefacts create a space that feels emotionally lived-in rather than overly styled. According to her, they work the way memory does. “We are surrounded by interiors that feel instantly resolved and visually perfect, but often detached from any real sense of personhood. But spaces, ultimately, are not created in a vacuum. The most memorable homes are the ones that feel deeply specific to the person living there,” she told indianexpress.com.

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Multiple living rooms and a television space, along with an open dining area adorned with chandeliers and wall paintings. Large balconies decorated with patio furniture, tiles and glass walls give it an infinite feel, while the floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer a stunning view of the verdant hillscapes.

The private theatre. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The private theatre. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

While the rooms are vast, the bathrooms are truly worth noting. “Ye kisika bedroom hai actually. In Bombay bedrooms are smaller than this,” Khan quipped jokingly. Roshan added that he made sure to design the bathrooms and powder rooms differently to give each a distinct character. Cozy beds, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Western Ghats and wood paneling tie the visual language of the rooms together.

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Other amenities

Finally, Roshan also shared that the property includes a state-of-the-art theatre room with premium recliners, a luxury steam, sauna and massage room, along with a private gym and basketball court.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.