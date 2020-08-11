Rahat Indori passes away; revisit some of his best ghazals

Take a look at some of Rahat Indori's best works. (Source: YouTube screen grab)

Renowned Urdu language poet and Bollywood lyricist, Rahat Indori passed away at a hospital in Indore on August 11 at the age of 70. “Rahat Indori ji succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest at 4:40 pm on August 11, 2020. He was Covid positive in ARDS, Renal Failure, T22 Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, old cad, left eye glaucoma. He was on ventilator support,” medical authorities at the Indore hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com. Earlier in the day, Indori had put out a statement on Twitter about his health.

Born in 1950 in Indore, the poet completed his basic education from there, after which he pursued MA in Urdu literature from Bhopal and achieved his PhD from Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh. Indori took up a teacher’s job in Urdu literature at IK College, Indore where he got opportunities to attend mushairas and soon started receiving invitations to perform in India and abroad. The lyricist is believed to have recited his first sher in his college days when he was only 19 years old.

The poet’s words weaved magic, and early last year his line ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’, taken from ghazal ‘Agar khilaaf hain hone do’ became the clarion call of the anti-CAA protests which erupted across the country.

Not only these words which were written nearly 30 years ago, there are many other ghazals the poet is known for.

Aankh men paani rakho honton pe chingari rakho, zinda rahna hai to tarkiben bahut saari rakho

raah ke patthar se bad kar kuchh nahin hain manzilen, raste avaz dete hain safar jaari rakho

Roz taron ko numaish mein khalal padta hai, chañd pagal hai andhere men nikal padta hai! Ek divana musafir hai miri ankhon men, vaqt-be-vaqt Thahar jaata hai chal padta hai!

Sab ko rusva baari baari kiya karo, har mausam men fatve jaari kiya karo

raton ka nindon se rishta tuut chuka, apne ghar ki pahre-dari kiya karo

Dilon men aag labon par gulab rakhte hain, sab apne chehroñ pe dohri naqab rakhte hain

Andhere charon taraf saaen saaen karne lage, charāġh haath utha kar duaen karne lage

For his outstanding contribution to Urdu literature, he awarded a number of national and international awards.

