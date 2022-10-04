The Raghu Rai Center for Photography presents its graduation show in the Capital

The annual show of graduating students of the Raghu Rai Center for Photography is back in the Capital. This year’s edition showcases works by eight graduating students of the 2021-22 batch, traversing genres such as street photography and documentary, landscapes, portraits, photo stories, conceptual, fashion and product photography.

Apart from 33 standalones, there are two photo stories on The Bull Run in Khekra (Rajasthan) by Jaiveer Singh Rathore; and Theyyam Festival of Kerala, by Krishnan R Menon.

Menon says, “Over the last 14 months, every day has been a new learning experience. From working on photo essays and documentaries to the street, I have now started seeing things that I could not see before.”

Amrita Sen, whose works on display include black-and-white landscapes and product photography, says, “We have reached the stage of exhibiting our finest work, and can’t wait to hear the feedback and perspective viewers will provide.”

The centre’s director and curator of the show, Nitin Rai, said, “This is our ninth annual exhibition, and after this, we are taking a break.” This year, the centre got few students, but they feel it is not economically viable.

Mentor and master-artist Raghu Rai said, “Each year, the interaction between the students and faculty tends to be intense and demanding, and we try and pick up some refreshing and serious work from each of them.”

The exhibition is open to the public on October 5-6, 11 am to 6.30pm, at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre.

