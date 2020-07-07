Did you know Queen Victoria loved to draw? See pics of her sketches and paintings

Queen Victoria was a keen artist. (Source: Lytton Strachey/wikimedia commons; theroyalfamily/Instagram) Queen Victoria was a keen artist. (Source: Lytton Strachey/wikimedia commons; theroyalfamily/Instagram)

From what most of us have read in history books, we know Queen Victoria as one of the longest ruling British monarchs, under whose reign a major part of the world came to be colonised.

Besides politics, Queen Victoria was passionate about art as well, being an artist herself. The royal family’s official Instagram account recently gave us a glimpse of her brushstrokes by sharing one of her early paintings. This dates back to 1845 and features her children Princess Alice, Princess Victoria and Prince Albert Edward or the future King Edward VII. Take a look:

Home and domestic life provided a common subject for the monarch’s watercolours and drawings, reveals the official website of Royal Collection Trust. Queen Victoria was eight years old when she started drawing classes. And many of her paintings and sketches have been preserved, the royal family revealed on Instagram.

As a young princess, Victoria would draw sketches of her pets, including that of Dash, her favourite King Charles Spaniel. She drew sketches of characters she would come across in ballets. She also made a sketch of her coronation, held in 1838.

Sketch by Queen Victoria (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram) Sketch by Queen Victoria (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Victoria’s sketch of her coronation. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram) Queen Victoria’s sketch of her coronation. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Victoria also painted gardens and landscapes. One of her paintings from 1847 features a tree in the Buckingham Palace.

Painting by Queen Victoria (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram) Painting by Queen Victoria (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

The paintings were shared by the royal family in the wake of Children’s Art Week, a UK-wide programme run by Engage, National Association for Gallery Education.

