Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations: Photos projected on Stonehenge and Marble Arch in the UK

The UK is gearing up for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations that will mark the monarch’s time on the throne — the longest in the history of the British royal family. As such, many events have been planned in the country over the long weekend and in the days leading up to it, the excitement is palpable.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Since it marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, her face has been projected onto two national heritage sites that also hold global interest: Stonehenge and the Marble Arch.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reacts as she watches horses competing on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reacts as she watches horses competing on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

According to an Independent report, eight photographs have been used for projections at Stonehenge, each taken from a different decade of the monarch’s reign. While one of the pictures is from her coronation, in another one, she is seen riding a horse. There is also a photograph of her taking her famous corgis for a walk.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England that draws tourists from all corners of the world. It consists of an outer ring of vertical sarsen standing stones and an inner ring of smaller bluestones. It should be noted that the site — added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites in 1986 — is owned by the crown and managed by English Heritage, and the surrounding land is owned by the National Trust in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by History of the Monarchies👑 (@historyofthemonarchies)

A spokesperson from English Heritage, which organised the display, was quoted as saying, “We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen — of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is.”

The queen’s photographs have also been projected on the famous Marble Arch, where six of her portraits can be seen, owing to a partnership with the National Portrait Gallery. One of them is from 1952 shortly after she became queen.

Marble Arch is a 19th-century edifice in London, hailed as a triumphal arch. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Marble Arch is a 19th-century edifice in London, hailed as a triumphal arch. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The Marble Arch is a 19th-century edifice in London, hailed as a triumphal arch. It was designed in 1827 by John Nash to be the state entrance to the cour d’honneur of Buckingham Palace. Interestingly, only members of the royal family and the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery are permitted to pass through the arch during ceremonial processions.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!