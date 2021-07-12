Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 3D sand art of Lord Jagannath

On the occasion of the annual Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha, set to take place in a limited radius this year, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik has created a sand art of Lord Jagannath’s chariot at the Puri beach — being touted as the world’s biggest 3D sand art.

The artist took to Twitter to share a picture of Nandighosa Ratha, which is 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide, alongside a caption, “On the occasion of Ratha Yatra, we have created the biggest 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa Ratha of 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide at Puri beach in Odisha. We hope it will be a new record.”

On the pious occasion of #RathaYatra, we have created the biggest 3D sand art chariot (Nandighosa) of Lord Jagannath- 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide at #Puri beach in Odisha. We hope, it will be a new record. #JaiJagannath 🙏 #RathaJatra21 pic.twitter.com/nMPNlszsgS — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 11, 2021

The Padma Shri awardee has gained worldwide recognition for his timely sand art pieces and has also earned a name for himself in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Amid the pandemic, the Supreme Court’s ruling mentions that Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 shall take place exclusively in Puri and not the entire state of Odisha.

Why is the Jagannath Yatra celebrated?

The Hindu festival celebrates Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra who are revered at the Jagannath Puri shrine. Lord Jagannath is a form of Vishnu.

Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannatha’s annual visit to Gundicha Mata temple. According to drikpanchang.com, it is said that to honour the devotion of Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra leave their regular abode in the main temple and spend a few days in this temple.

After resting for eight days at Gundicha temple, Lord Jagannath returns to his main abode. This day is known as Bahuda Yatra where he returns and is observed on the eighth day after Ratha Yatra on Dashami Tithi. During Bahuda Yatra, the Lord makes a short stoppage at Mausi Maa temple which is dedicated to Goddess Ardhashini, as per drikpanchang.com.

