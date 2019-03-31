All for Art

Written By Muskan Bhardwaj

A dedicated month of creative immersion will turn VR Punjab into a hub of artistic activity, as the Punjab Art Initiative (PAI) has announced the opening of its second edition, with eminent artists Gogi Saroj Pal, Farhad Hussain and Sudip Roy unveiling the grand show this weekend.

Part of a successful roster of pan-Indian, award-winning art shows that include Dumas Art Project, Whitefield Art Collective and Madras Art Guild, which attempt to connect communities, PAI strives to position Punjab as a premier art and culture destination. “Public art has the power to enhance and transform spaces and our broader living environments. The response to PAI is a strong reflection of how we have been able to connect with the local community and bring art into people’s everyday life,” said Sumi Gupta, the curator.

The opening included unveiling of the VR Art Car 2019, a work by artist M Senathipati, President of Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Chennai. This was followed by an exclusive viewing of works in association with Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, as well as works by Pal, Hussain, Diwan Manna and Manjot Kaur, with a live art performance by Roy.

As part of the initiative, art lovers can look forward to an ensemble of installations, curated through partnerships with leading institutions and eminent artists. This year, the collective has collaborated with Government College of Art, Chandigarh, The College of Architecture, Chandigarh, Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, Government College of Fine Arts, Kumbakonam, Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, Puducherry and Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Chennai. The month-long programme (concluding on April 28) will also have an art bazaar, children’s art competition, Punjab in Focus, an online photography contest along with film screenings.

A national-level award winner, with over 30 solo shows and several group shows to her credit, Pal works in varied mediums, with the central theme of her works being women, their condition, with a fantastical element defining her art.

“We need more art initiatives, which can bring art closer to the people, make art relevant and important for the younger generation and also an integral point of discussion. We need to both enjoy and love art and it is very important that artists get a platform to showcase their work and also relook at the way art is taught, so that it resonates with the time and teachers can reach out to students in creative ways. Art must become a part of everyday life and it is heartening to see young students explore and experiment with their ideas and thoughts,” said Pal.