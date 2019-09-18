Pune: Three-day Ganpati photo exhibition ‘Bappagraphy’ from September 27

A three-day Ganpati exhibition and photography competition, ‘Bappagraphy’, which is in its eighth year, will showcase photographs taken during the recently concluded Ganeshotsav in Pune from September 27 to 29.

Advertising

“There are many passionate photographers, both trained and amateur, who dedicate their time capturing precious moments during Ganeshotsav. The exhibition gives them a platform to showcase their photographs to a larger audience. The photos clicked during the Ganesh festival do not necessarily have to have the idol in every frame. It can be of dancers, musicians, volunteers or even a family’s journey from their home to the sea during Visarjan,” said Kushal Khote, speaking about the inspiration behind the concept.

The competition is held in two categories — Amateur & Professional. Interested photographers are required to register and submit their original photos on or before September 20. Maximum three photographs each can be submitted by an entrant. The photographs will then be displayed to the public for three days and finalists will be chosen by veteran photographer, Milind Dhere.

The previous years’ success has enabled the organisers to expand the event by inviting entries from other countries, including US, UK, UAE and Australia, to give the audience a view of Ganpati celebrations from various parts of the world.

Advertising

“Before we even decided to extend our reach to different countries, a large number of entries that we received were from outside Pune and from the coastal regions of the state. We have also introduced ‘Bappa Story’, where participants have to submit three photos with the same theme,” added Khote.

This year, the exhibition will be held at Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery, Ghole Road.