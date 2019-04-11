Pune: Mosaic art exhibition from April 18 to 23

Written by Monika Asthana

Advertising

An exhibition of mosaic art titled ‘Glass stories’ will be organised at Darpan Art Gallery by Studio 7, from April 18 to 23. It will showcase the work of 14 artists and is an initiative of founders Durga Tilak and Mitalee Joshi of Studio 7.

Art pieces ranging from small decor such as mirrors and tables to large wall art will be displayed and open for sale.

Since 2011 by Tilak and Joshi have trained more than 500 students from different age groups and backgrounds.

According to Joshi, these artists have a unique story behind pursuing this art form. “From a retired school teacher who started mosaic art as a therapy to battle a serious illness to a young jewellery designer who once explored business opportunities in the field, several others have their own love affair with glass and mosaic. The wife of a naval officer has experimented with the medium to create distinctive art pieces,” Joshi said.