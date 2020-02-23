Moods of the Moon

Madhuri Bhaduri. Madhuri Bhaduri.

Pune-based artist Madhuri Bhaduri returns with a solo show after six years with her series of abstracts titled “Moon”. Showing at Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park, Bhaduri also presents her mixed media installations, the ‘Mbers’, ‘Myriads’, ‘Musings, Melange and Metallique’ series, which encompass digital art and metal scrap sculpturing.

“The more you read about the moon, the more you know the various kinds there are. There is a strawberry moon, new age moon, and silent moon. The silvery moon is always there but the moon can be any colour I want it to be,” she says. From a pastel palette to stark, bold colours that personify the moon, she presents a wonderful play of light and shadow through oils on canvas.

“Every canvas of mine has a little horizontal pattern. It has a focal point that is illuminated. Be it the horizon, the light on water or the sun. This is the thread that runs through, and these are the tools of my language,” she says.

Drawing attention to the way the elements change, as do people and emotions, Bhaduri says, “It is a beautiful process. Every moon is a changing one, just like water. Colours can look totally different on water, depending on the lighting and timing. This changing aspect is very similar to human beings as our emotions keep changing all the time. For instance, in Reflection, I present water which is stagnant rather than flowing. I would gaze at stagnant water for long hours. It makes you calm.”

For Bhaduri, impressionism and expressionism have been her starting points since she began painting in the ’70s. She studied art from SNDT, University of Mumbai, and a summer course from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London. And while every medium was open to her, it is oils that caught her imagination. It took her almost two years to complete her ‘Moon’ series she says. “When the paints dry, I sculpt and then come back to my paintings. But I keep working. I need to be busy and I have done that for the last 40-45 years. I cannot stay without it as it has become a part of me. It is like a therapy. Not every third painting is going to be good but you need to get it out.”

