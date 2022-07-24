Protest held at Uffizi’s ‘Spring’ but painting not damaged

July 24, 2022 1:20:12 pm
Italian environmental activists glued their hands Friday to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli’s painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, police said. The museum said thanks to the glass, which was installed as a precaution several years ago, the masterpiece was unharmed.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Paired with the Florentine artist’s other masterpiece, “Birth of Venus,” the two iconic canvases, dating from the late 15th century, are among the museum’s most popular artworks. The painting is large, standing 10 feet, 6 inches by 6 feet, 9 inches (319 cm by 207 cm).
Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi’s room dedicated to the painter. The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal,” police said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The glue was safely removed from the glass.
The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted the activists as saying in a statement: “Today, is it possible to see a beautiful Spring like this?”
The three were taken to a police station in Florence. Italian media said the activists were issued official orders to stay out of the tourist-popular city for three years, using a strategy in Italy similar to that often applied to violent soccer fans.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
Explained: After global outbreak, monkeypox has now reached Delhi, this is what you need to know about the disease
Security, youth’s future in danger with this ‘new experiment’: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath
‘MurMuther India!’: Amul congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidentship
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?
11 months ago, seer who met CM had warned of suicide by sadhus
What to know about Marburg virus disease
Delhi schools file complaints against PWD for using low-quality material for construction work
Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’ in old interview, actor says ‘Reassuring, as I cast myself’
Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’
Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach
From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: Fashion hits and misses (July 18-24)