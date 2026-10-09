Prosenjit Chatterjee’s 4-storey Kolkata home has a Satyajit Ray connection: ‘Not going to break this house’

Prosenjit Chatterjee takes us through his picture-perfect home, ‘Utsab’, which captures his deep love for cinema and his hometown, Kolkata. Styled and designed by the Tollywood actor himself, the 4-storey-old building expresses depth and substance, in line with filmmaking principles.

Interestingly, Chatterjee recalled that the building was on the verge of being demolished when he bought it. “I was speaking to Sandip Ray, and he told me, ‘My dad shot Nayak in this house‘. I thought to myself, ‘Satyajit Ray shot Nayak in this house!’,” he shared, further adding: “One fine morning, I called up my architect and went, ‘Sorry sir, I know you all worked hard on this house for a year or two, but I’m not going to break this house’.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Living and dining area

As soon as you cross the foyer and enter the house, you are greeted by lacquered wooden furniture and soft-coloured walls, characteristic of a culturally aligned, modern Kolkata home. Verdant plants add warmth to the spacious living area, designed to accommodate over forty visitors and frequented by Chatterjee’s colleagues and fans. The walls in this room are festooned with his favourite pictures and sketches.

Chatterjee’s home. (Source: Facebook/Asian Paints) Chatterjee’s home. (Source: Facebook/Asian Paints)

The adjacent dining area is where the actor likes to spend quality time with his family. The large dining table offers ample seating and is neatly laid out with china and vintage candle stands. But Chatterjee says he and his wife don’t sit there; it is only used when guests come over. Whenever his wife asks, ‘Why don’t you?’ he replies, “Frame wise it doesn’t look good. It’s better to sit somewhere else.”

Study

The Baishe Srabon actor spends a lot of time in his study, which is neatly laid out with books and family memorabilia. His work desk is deliberately positioned to overlook the beautiful greenery outside the room, which acts as a dose of inspiration that fuels his creative juices. During the interview, Chatterjee says he sits here to dive into scripts and embody movie characters. “I love posters. I have a huge collection of them,” he shared.

While the walls of his study are filled with movie posters and photo frames from across the years, his most prized possession is a painting his son made. “This is the first painting which he gave to his dad, and I wanted to keep it with me,” he shared candidly on season 1 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is.

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Meeting room

Chatterjee finally takes us inside the meeting room, a space that can accommodate around 100 visitors — where people who love him, his fans and colleagues come together on his birthday. The camera also pans to tea coasters paying homage to ‘Bumba Da’, a name Chatterjee has been lovingly known by in the Bengali film industry.

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained why successful people often choose to live a simple life, despite having the means to afford more lavish lifestyles.

She said that familiar routines and environments remind individuals of where they came from and help them stay grounded despite sudden lifestyle changes. “Psychologically, this reduces the risk of allowing external success to become the sole source of self-worth. For many actors, fulfilment comes more from mastering their craft and representing their roots than from displaying wealth,” she elaborated, adding that staying connected to one’s roots often helps in emotional stability.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.