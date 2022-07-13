scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant now has blue-chip art on sale

Presented in collaboration with DAG, Sona has on display vibrant works from some of India’s most celebrated artists.

Written by Vandana Kalra |
July 13, 2022 10:43:38 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Sona, DAG, Blue chip artSome of the artworks on display at Sona. (Credits: DAG)

A stylish space in New York’s upmarket neighbourhood of Gramercy, actor Priyanka Chopra-owned restaurant Sona will now also showcase 20th century modern Indian art by some of the most recognised names. Coming from the DAG collection, the curated display will be rotated on a regular basis. Speaking about the collaboration, restauranter Maneesh Goyal, partner at Sona, notes, “Our vision for Sona has always been to expose our sophisticated New York audience to the full glamour of India—to expand the vision of India people may have when they walk in. The mouth-watering food is the star of course, but no meal at Sona is complete without evoking all of the senses. So, among our award-winning interior design, I dreamt of having spectacular art on the walls that would showcase the wonder and sophistication of Indian and South Asian art.”

Priyanka Chopra, Sona, blue chip art (Credits: DAG)

Serving modern Indian cuisine and boasting interiors inspired by the Art Deco period in India, the restaurant has on the walls artwork spanning 1960s to early 2000s, from artists including Himmat Shah, GR Santosh and Avinash Chandra. The showcase, also on sale, features Untitled 1970 abstract oil on canvas by Ambadas, and Dharmanarayan Dasgupta’s 1987 acrylic, where two women clad in sarees are seen talking. If P Khemraj’s 1993 acrylic with marble texture is populated by a mosaic of figures floating among moving clouds, swaying to a cosmic rhythm, Sohan Qadri celebrates life through a DNA-strand-like chain of interlinked units, in his 2003 paper work.

Priyanka Chopra, Sona, blue chip art (Credits: DAG)

With galleries in Delhi, Mumbai and New York, Ashish Anand, CEO and Managing Director of DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery), describes the collaboration as a natural progression. “We have been in New York since 2015 and have offered a glimpse of the diversity and strength of Indian modern art through exhibitions and accompanying catalogues… Our collaboration with Sona feels natural and organic — an extension of this city’s love of Indian flavours as well as art coming together in a celebration that is a feast for all the senses.”

